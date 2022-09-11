Kimberley residents in the Northern Cape have been without water since Saturday night following a major water pipe burst.

The Sol Plaatje Municipality says they had to switch off water supply from the two main reservoirs to fix the damaged pipe. It still not clear when the repairs will be completed.

Municipal spokesperson Thoko Riet says that the Sol Plaatje municipality is aware that the citizens have been without water since yesterday. There was a huge burst pipe on the bulk pipeline on the mid-station.

The municipality have had to switch off both the Riverton and Newton so that the team could work on-line. The delay was that we had to wait for the water to subside in the lines before they could commence with the repairs.

He further adds that the damaged piece has been cut off and is being prepared at the council yard and will be installed shortly residents will be informed about the progress.

Video: Residents of oThongathi demand intervention in water crisis plaguing the area