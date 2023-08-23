Police Minister Bheki Cele says the two officers killed on duty in Kimberley in the Northern Cape were murdered brutally. Cele visited the families of the officers slain on Tuesday.

He announced that Constable Okaetse Mandindi and Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo will receive official funerals. The two police officers spotted a stolen vehicle and chased the suspect who later overpowered and shot them.

A 38-year-old suspect was later apprehended.

The family of Constable Mandindi say they are heartbroken to have lost their loved one. They described Mandindi as a people’s person who also loved his job.

Mandindi’s sister, Nombulelo Mandindi, elaborates.

“We lost a breadwinner; he loved being a cop that he had to move from Warrenton to Kimberley to work.”

[FALLEN] Slain Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo was attached to the Kimberley @SAPoliceService Flying Squad. She leaves behind 2 kids & fiancé. Her colleagues have described her as committed to her job. Masilo was killed in the line of duty, while tracing a stolen car. #PoliceKillings pic.twitter.com/fkzrkzWxt2 — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) August 23, 2023

[POLICE KILLINGS] Constable Okaetse Mandindi joined @SAPoliceService in 2012, he leaves behind three children the youngest, a five year old boy. Madindi and his partner Sgt Masilo were ambushed & killed while on duty. A suspect has been arrested for the crime. #PoliceKillings pic.twitter.com/4JOYYlr5Rc — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) August 23, 2023

SAPS saddened to lose members

Cele says their department is saddened by the loss of their colleagues, who were killed brutally.

“Our members that we have lost brutally so, the criminal was quite brutal to them and shot them in a bad way, for some reason he managed to overpower them and took the R5 that he used brutally against them. They died in a very brutal way, I would understand why their families are very angry and sad, we feel the same way.”

Cele says the children of Sergeant Kediemetse Masilo called on the justice system to take its course.

“On behalf of the children that have lost their mothers and fathers in blue, on the line of duty, justice must be done, at least this person must find the way and the understanding to what he has done, she made a very special plea to say he should not be given another opportunity to do this thing again.”

The minister mentioned that about 31 police officers have been killed in the last three months. Cele says the two officials will receive official funerals.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s on Thursday. Report by Karabo Siyoko