The Khanyisa School for the Blind in Gqeberha continues to flourish academically. The school recorded a 100% matric pass rate despite the challenges that learners face. This is thanks largely to the top-of-the-range resources that the school has been receiving from European Non-Governmental Organisations such as Visio International and several filmmakers.

Twenty-year-old Onenkosi Ndongeni received four distinctions in matric and wants to study Clinical psychology.

Ndongeni believes the investment programme at the school has contributed immensely to her success.

“I had to push myself very hard and I did achieve my goal. There is nothing stopping me now. My aim is to study clinical psychology and I am waiting for universities that I have applied to, to respond. But I received a positive feedback from a university. I am glad to be part of the programme, particularly on braille.”

The teachers at the school have praised the parents for their supportive role.

School principal Bongiwe Daniels says, “We could not have done it without private NGOs from Europe. We are very lucky as a school. We keep on encouraging our teachers and learners are well-behaved. We instill discipline which has been one of our key pillars.”