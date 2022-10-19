Position: Midfielder

Club: Manchester City

National team: Belgium

Age: 31

The midfield maestro that controls the centre stage of Manchester City and Belgium national team will be there in Qatar to dish out those amazing passes. He is known for being able to find his teammates in tight spaces.

Kevin does not only pass well, but he is also lethal in front of goals.

His movements on and off the ball with be a threat to any team that will face Belgium.

De Bryne has 91 international caps and he is one of the experienced players in the starting XI of Belgium.

Kevin will be adding his experience to the Belgian side in the middle of the park at the 2022FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Source : FIFA.com