The Kenyan President-elect, William Ruto, has advised those who are aggrieved with the election results to approach the courts of law.

He addressed the media after the country’s electoral commission declared him the winner of last Tuesday’s election.

Kenya’s deputy president defeated the over five-time contender Raila Odinga in the tightly-contested presidential election.

Ruto says Kenya is a democratic country.

“The outcome of the election is declared by the retaining officer. It is not declared by the commission. The retaining officer for the Presidential is the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Wafula Chebukati in this case.”

“[Any] person [who has] issues about this election, they know what to do. It will not be the first time. We are a democratic country. We have built robust institutions that can undertake the resolution of any issue,” adds Ruto.

The video below, is William Ruto’s address:

Messages of congratulations

Some African leaders have taken to social media to congratulate and express their well wishes for Kenyan President-elect William Ruto.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he has no doubt that Ruto will serve his country well and the entire continent with sheer distinction as well.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has wished him all the best in his endeavors and says he looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties.

President of Somalia Mohammed Farmaajo says the Kenyan president-elect ran an enriching and overpowering campaign and wished him well in fulfilling his vision.

The video below is reporting more on the reaction from Kenyans following the announcement of the results: