Some African leaders have taken to social media to congratulate and express their well wishes for Kenyan President-elect William Ruto.

Ruto, of the United Democratic Alliance, obtained about seven-million votes and defeated Raila Odinga the long-time leader of opposition party Azimio La Umoja who managed to secure over six-million votes.

Final result announcement:

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he has no doubt thatvRuto will serve his country well and the entire continent with sheer distinction as well.

Congratulations to @WilliamsRuto on his election as the next President of Kenya. I have no doubt he will serve his country, his people and our continent with distinction 🇿🇼🇰🇪 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the statesmen from Kenya’s neighbouring countries on the continent’s east have also congratulated Ruto.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has wished him all the best in his endeavors and says he looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties.

My congratulations William Ruto @WilliamsRuto, on your election as the President of the Republic of Kenya. I wish you best of luck in your endeavors ahead and we look forward to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests. — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) August 15, 2022

President of Somalia Mohammed Farmaajo says the Kenyan President-elect ran an enriching and overpowering campaign and wished him well in fulfilling his vision.

I wish to offer my most sincere congratulations to President-Elect of Kenya H.E. @WilliamsRuto and the people of Kenyan following the successful conclusion of the elections. You truly ran an enriching, overpowering campaign & May God help you fulfill your vision for your country. — Mohamed Farmaajo (@M_Farmaajo) August 15, 2022