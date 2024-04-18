Kenyan military aircraft crashes: Government

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Kenyan military aircraft has crashed, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

A police source who asked not to be named said five soldiers died when the chopper crashed in western Kenya on Thursday afternoon and three other passengers survived.

The injured soldiers have been taken to hospital, the source said.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said on social media that a statement would be issued soon.

In June 2021, at least 10 Kenyan soldiers were killed when a helicopter carrying them crashed while landing near the capital Nairobi, the military and local media said at the time.

The Kenya Air Force Mi 171 E helicopter crashed in the county of Kajiado, the military said in a statement. At least 10 of the troops were killed and another 13 injured, domestic media reported.