Former Zimbabwean Minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, says despite the court outcome, they will soldier on.

This after the High Court in Zimbabwe barred Kasukuwere from contesting the presidential elections in Zimbabwe next month.

It follows a ZANUPF sympathiser who lodged a case, challenging a decision by the Nomination Court to approve Kasukuwere’s candidature.

Kasukuwere says he is not deterred by these developments.

“We will fight on. We are going to fight on. We’ll appeal this judgement and I have no doubt we’ll triumph. So, let’s not be discouraged. Victory is certain.”

Video: Saviour Kasukuwere on being barred from contesting Zim Elections: