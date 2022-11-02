Position: Striker

Club: Real Madrid

National team: France

Age: 34

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, Karim Benzema will be one of the most focused-on players at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as France seeks to defend their title and Benzema himself wanting to prove his mettle in the team after he was left out of the 2018 World Cup squad.

He started this season well with his side Real Madrid winning the UEFA Super Cup beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Los Merengues.

Since his return to the French national team, Benzema has scored ten goals and that took his tally to 37 goals. He is the main man to lead France up front at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He is a well-experienced striker with 97 international caps. The striker also finished top of the Champions League scoring charts courtesy of his 15 goals.

With his composure and killer instinct, he is expected to bang those goals and help his side to win the World Cup in Qatar once more.

Source : FIFA.com