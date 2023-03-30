Reeva Steenkamp’s mother June is expected to make representations at the parole hearing of her daughter’s killer, Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria on Friday morning.

The board will determine whether the disgraced Paralympian should be let out of jail. He has been in prison for almost a decade of his 13-year sentence for killing Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

Offenders in South Africa become eligible for parole after serving half of their sentence.

Now having served more than half of his sentence, Pistorius could be home soon.

Parole hearing

Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, confirms the parole hearing which is likely to last for three to four weeks.

“This is the platform where victims of crime are afforded the opportunity representation either orally or in written form before the parole board. The same courtesy has to be afforded to the inmate. At the end of that session, the board will deliberate its decision which might not on the same day as the sitting. It must be understood that Mr Pistorius was given 13 years and 5 months sentence. And has served just over 7 years. Meaning that has served the minimum required time. Thus becoming illegible to be considered for parole placement.”

Meanwhile, if Pistorius is granted parole there are likely to be stringent conditions attached to his release from jail. Legal Analyst, Ulrich Roux says there are a number of aspects that the parole board will have to consider.

“The most important factors they have to consider is whether he is a danger to society, and should he be released on parole would he pose a danger to society. Also whether he has been rehabilitated during his time of incarceration. They look at his behaviour too. The effect his release will have on society, and the parole board will hear evidence from people affected people. Oscar Pistorius would testify himself to show he is remorseful.”