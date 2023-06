The Free State High Court in Bloemfontein is on Monday expected to announce its verdict on the urgent application brought by Dr Nandipha Magudumana to have her arrest in Tanzania in April declared unlawful.

Magudumana approached the court following her decision to suspend her bail application in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ court.

She is among the seven people arrested for aiding and abetting murder and rape convict Thabo Bester to escape from prison.

Court to rule on Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent application against her arrest