Judge Nkosinathi Chili is on Friday expected to chart the way forward in the former President Jacob Zuma’s attempted private prosecution of state prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zuma has accused Downer – who is the lead prosecutor in the former president’s corruption trial – of leaking a confidential doctor’s letter to Maughan.

The court earlier granted an urgent order that Downer and Maughan had brought – that Zuma’s private prosecution be halted.

Zuma’s advocate Dali Mpofu has argued that they would exercise their right to an automatic appeal.

This means approaching the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein in terms of the legislation under which the order was granted.

The video below is the analysis of the case between Zuma, Downer and Maughan: