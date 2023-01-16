The High Court in Johannesburg has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa would suffer material harm should he appear in a criminal court in accordance with the summons that former President Jacob Zuma has issued.

The full bench of judges granted Ramaphosa’s urgent application to interdict Zuma’s private prosecution bid against him.

Deputy Judge President, Roland Sutherland, said that there was a case for the violation of personal rights on the part of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa’s lawyer, Advocate Ngwako Maenetje, argued that his client’s rights would be trampled upon in Zuma’s private prosecution bid.

Zuma launched the bid after accusing Ramaphosa of failing to act against prosecutor, Advocate Billy Downer, for the alleged disclosure of his medical records.

The interdict prevents Zuma from giving effect to the private prosecution.

In his judgment, Sutherland said: “The application is urgent, and the ordinary forms and service provided for in the uniform rules in court are dispensed with. Two, pending the final determination of Part B, the first respondent is interdicted from taking any further steps to give effect to the nolle prosequi certificates of 21 November 2022 and 6 June 2022 and the summons is issued by the registrar on the 15th and 21st of December 2022 or to pursue the private prosecution under case number 59772 of 2022 against the applicant in any way.”

Live stream of the judgment: