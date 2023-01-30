Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from the former president Jacob Zuma’s Corruption Trial in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

In adjourning the trial in October last year, Koen had asked the State and the Defence to make written submissions on whether or not he should recuse himself as the trial judge.

This came after Zuma wrote to Koen, objecting Advocate Billy Downer’s leading of his prosecution. Earlier on Monday, Koen told the court that he wanted to preserve the integrity of the court process beyond criticism.

“If that was to be my conclusion to resolve that Mr Downer is not removed, Mr Zuma will be reasonably justified to feel aggrieved that a decision was made favouring the arguments of Mr. Downer dictated or at least very strongly influenced by my previous findings in order to be consistent with my previous findings.”

“And the views I expressed, I have come to the conclusion and it was not an easy decision that I have to recuse myself from the trial. It is what a sound administration of justice, the requirements of the constitution and my conscience dictate – the integrity of the judiciary process must be protected against any reasonable taint of suspicion,” says Koen.

#sabcnews It’s quiet outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court as Judge Piet Koen, the presiding Judge in former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial is expected to rule on whether he will recuse himself from the matter. pic.twitter.com/phpHqlVP0H — Nonjabulo Mntungwa (@NjabuloMntungwa) January 30, 2023

