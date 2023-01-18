Johannesburg’s City Power will continue its three-day operation to disconnect businesses that default on their electricity payments.

On Tuesday, a number of businesses in Alexandra north of Johannesburg had their electricity cut off including a church for owing the city millions of rands in unpaid electricity accounts.

City Power says businesses in Alexandra township owe the city more than R360 million in unpaid electricity.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says they are looking to recoup part of this debt.

“As we said, we are looking to get about R36 million from all these businesses. We will be continuing with the businesses both on the peripheries of Alexandra and within Alexandra. Inside Alexandra, we are looking at car wash businesses, salons, taverns and shebeens.”

“We [are] also going to target backyard rooms because those people are making money from the tenants but they are not paying for the electricity they are using,” adds Mangena.

The audio below is the full interview with City Power: