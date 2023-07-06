Johannesburg Water is urging its customers to stock up on water supplies this weekend ahead of Rand Water’s planned interruption next week.

The planned water shutdown is expected from 11 to 13 July.

Spokesperson, Nombuso Tshabalala, says: “This is a Rand Water planned shutdown which will affect JHB Water infrastructure. The purpose of the shutdown is for Rand Water to install isolation valves and conduct a systems upgrade. It is multiple areas – Roodepoort, Randburg, central JHB, Ennerdale, ​​​Langlaagte, Southdale, Soweto and areas that receive direct feed from Rand Water. We have published the whole extensive list on the JHB Water website, and we will also communicate on our social media platforms.”

Johannesburg Water has also advised residents of a water shutdown notice that is taking place today from 06:00 to 13:00 due to a dummy run at Stafford meter in preparation of a new meter installation.

