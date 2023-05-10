Some South Africans have expressed a lack of optimism and hope for the country’s future. This comes as the country marks 29 years since the inauguration of the first democratically elected President.

On May 10, 1994, the late Nelson Mandela pledged to ensure a life void of poverty and inequality as he stood at the citadel of power, previously a whites-only institution.

Since then South Africa has seen strides in ensuring a better life for all. However, institutions tasked with ensuring that democracy thrives have often been crippled. This is coupled with a deterioration in the socioeconomic climate.

According to a World Bank report, South Africa remains the most unequal society with a widening gap between the rich and the poor.

The World Economic Forum projects that South Africa could see the highest jobless rate globally.

These Johannesburg residents say there is no glimmer of hope for the country.

One resident says, “What I’m going to say to people is that they must change the government. They must bring white people back. If they want to see change, they must put white people in government. I am no longer hopeful. If you go to Soweto, people are dying every day with load shedding, people are being shot, and when they go to the police station, the police will tell you that there are no vans. Bheki Cele comes and says he’ll deploy more police officers.”

Another one says, “We’ve moved backwards. I don’t have any hope. We’ve moved backwards. The government, they’re letting the people down.”

“I don’t trust anything. They say things will get better but never, but under Mandela, the old man was the best. Under his leadership, everything was smooth, now we struggling with electricity.”

VIDEO: 29 years since Mandela gave his inaugural speech: