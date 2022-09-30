City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse says the council meeting called on Friday to table a vote of no confidence in her is unlawful.

This is contained in the court papers in which she is asking the High Court in Johannesburg to declare unlawful the meeting that the council Speaker Colleen Makhubele has called.

Makhubele has called the Extraordinary Council meeting.

In court papers, Phalatse insists that the meeting, as currently convened, is unlawful.

She says the Programming Committee that decided to table the motion of no confidence did not quorate when it took the decision. And do not comply with the provisions of the Municipal Structures Act and the Standing Rules and Orders of Council.

She wants the court to order that the meeting not take place as scheduled.

Phalatse has cited Makhubele, the Johannesburg Metro municipality and members of the Programming Committee as respondents.

In the video below, Samwu wants Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse gone:

On Wednesday the ANC in Johannesburg said the party wants Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse to resign from her position or coalition parties will begin the process of ousting her.

The ANC’s Sasabona Manganye was reacting to the election of Colleen Makhubele as speaker of the City of Johannesburg Council.

Makhubele, from the Congress of the People (COPE), garnered 141 votes, beating her fellow contender councillor Alex Christians from the Democratic Alliance (DA), by 12 votes.

Manganye said he’s pleased that the process was inclusive.

“The ANC is grateful that the people of Johannesburg will get a government that cares about them. The outcome of the election is a demonstration of democracy. It’s not going to end here, we are coming back. The Mayor, who is messing up the city, she is next in line. We want to advise her not to waste our time so we do not do motion of no confidence. She must just resign.”