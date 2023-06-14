The Johannesburg Mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, has voiced confidence that the city’s budget will be adopted today.

Finance MMC, Dada Morero, delivered the City of Johannesburg’s 2023 budget speech yesterday, stating that millions of rands are needed to fund operations and deliver services to residents.

Morero outlined the 2023/2024 budget of R80.9 billion, emphasising that the city’s operational expenditure sits at R73.3 billion, with the remaining funds being insufficient to service outstanding debts.

Gwamanda says, “The city being taken under administration is not even a subject of discussion at this point, in my view. The budget is due to be tabled and approved today, and we as the government, have accepted the budget. We understand that it is not an ideal situation where we have to cut on a number of things, but we are doing what is necessary for the people of Johannesburg. We are content with how we are going to move forward.”

