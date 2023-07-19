Johannesburg Emergency Services have confirmed a blast in Bree Street at Simmons in the Johannesburg CBD that has caused the road to partially collapse.

People are being urged to stay away from the area. Emergency services say it is not clear how many people were hurt in the explosion.

Reports of a gas line explosion in the Joburg CBD: Robert Mulaudzi:

Some reports say a gas explosion caused the road to collapse.

Images posted on social media show cracked tarmac in the vicinity of the corner of Bree Street and Rissik Street.

Motorists are being urged to avoid roads near or on Simmonds and Eloff streets in central Johannesburg following the explosion. One vehicle has overturned and several stuck after parts of the streets were ripped apart by the force of the blast.

UPDATE | Situation in the Joburg CBD following gas line explosion:

Emergency services are on the scene at the Johannesburg CBD assessing the damage. Around 16 people were in a taxi that flipped as the road opened up.

UPDATE | Resident shares her story of the JHB CBD gas explosion:

Authorities are creating a one kilometre radius evacuation area around the scene of the road collapse at Bree Street. This as there is a chemical smell in the air.

UPDATE | Road collapses in Johannesburg CBD, some injuries reported:

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who is at the scene, says that the damage is extensive. No fatalities have been reported. He adds that nine people were rescued from the blast and are receiving treatment.

UPDATE | City Power still looking into cause of underground explosion: Isaac Mangena: