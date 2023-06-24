Johannesburg City Power CEO, Tshifularo Mashava accompanied by the City’s MMC for environmental and infrastructure services, Jack Sekwaila have launched a programme to install Rooftop Solar Geysers in Finetown, south of Johannesburg.

The City says this will help them ease the burden on the grid and at the same time benefit communities.

City Power Spokesperson, Isaac Mangena explains, “The usage of geysers basically use 30% of electricity that is used in a household. So we are using several initiatives including the installation of rooftop solar geysers. With the hope of that we deal with demand side of the electricity. But also to reduce the peak demand consumption.”

#Joburgservice #SolargeyserLaunch There are many benefits that will be brought by the solar geysers, apart from the obvious job creation for the locals. The residents, especially school kids, will have hot water during load shedding.^NN pic.twitter.com/auwFV5TWNo — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) June 24, 2023