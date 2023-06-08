Johannesburg Water says a power outage at City Power’s Orlando power station in Soweto has affected both Rand Water and Johannesburg Water infrastructure, leaving some residents without water.

Affected suburbs in the Randburg and Roodepoort area, include Roodekrans, Constantia Kloof, Honeydew, Randpark Ridge and Lanseria.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala says they are working on alternative water supply at areas like hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations and shopping centres.

“The power failure, which occurred at 02:00 this morning, Thursday 8 June, is affecting the pumping at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station, and in turn affecting Johannesburg Water’s infrastructure, leaving many suburbs without water.”

“City Power technicians have been dispatched to the site and are working on resolving the power failure. Residents are urged to use water sparingly during this time as we currently do not have an expected time of completion. Johannesburg Water will provide further updates as they become available,” explains Shabalala.

