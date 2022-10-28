Counselling psychologist Sumari Nel, says it is normal for matrics and parents to feel a heightened sense of anxiety around this time.

For the matric class of 2022, this weekend marks the eve of their matric examinations that starts on Monday.

More than 920 000 students are expected to write the National Senior Certificate examination this year.

Nel is encouraging parents and guardians to be mindful of their children’s mental health during this time.

“Experiencing stress and anxiety before an exam is normal because anxiety is not the enemy, but motivates us to perform better in some instances. However, when the stress does become excessive, it can actually interfere with your performance or preparation and if we think about anxiety, it comes down to uncertainty, its so future orientated, its fear of the future, its fear of failing.”

Western Cape

Earlier, the Western Cape Education Department says its all systems go for the final matric exams which officially start next week Monday.

The department says the practical exams for Computer Applications Technology and Information Technology went well.

Provincial Education Minister, David Maynier, says in the Western Cape, nearly 74 000 candidates will write a total of 124 exam papers, starting with English Home Language, First Additional Language, and Second Additional Language on Monday.

He says, “We are pleased that our practical exams were completed without incidents this week, despite load shedding concerns. Load shedding is less of an issue for the written exams, as venues are required to have natural light, and if there are any problems, learners can be shifted to another venue to write. Our districts monitor the situation closely and deal with any problems that arise on a case by case basis.”

VIDEO: Matric Class of 2022 set to sit for final exams:

