70% of South Africans experiencing high stress levels: Survey

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The IPSOS world mental health survey has revealed that more than 70% of South Africans have endured stress levels that make them feel incapable of coping with life’s demands.

The survey ranked the country among the highest globally in mental health disorders.

South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) Development Manager, Fatima Seedat says people struggle to get the help they need.

She says, “There is a lot of things that come into play and one of the biggest things that is happening to us now, is that people are going through financial problems. They aren’t able to afford proper treatment and they seek help in public health but because there is a lack of resources in public healthcare, people struggle to get the help and then they just not go out and get the help thereafter.”

PODCAST: Full interview with Seedat: