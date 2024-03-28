It would be premature to ask Mapisa-Nqakula to step down: Mashatile

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has challenged Deputy President Paul Mashatile on whether the African National Congress (ANC) would support its motion of no confidence in National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Acting National Assembly Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli accepted the motion of no confidence brought by DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube against Mapisa-Nqakula.

The party argues that it is unacceptable that she remains in her position as the allegations against her are serious.

Gwarube asked the question during Mashatile’s oral reply session to the National Assembly during a virtual sitting.

She says, “Recently the Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is alleged to have received millions to construct her personal residence and she stands accused of 12 counts of corruption and money laundering by the NPA. We have written to all parties in the National Assembly including your party, the ANC. Will the ANC which you lead as Deputy President, support this motion in order to restore public trust in the Parliament.”

In his reply to Gwarube, Mashatile says it would be premature to ask Mapisa-Nqakula to step down when the allegations against her have not yet been tested.

He says, “The Speaker of Parliament is cooperating with the law enforcement agencies. You may also be aware that on a number of occasions she said that if she was to be charged with these alleged offences, she is prepared to step down. So, my approach is let’s give those processes an opportunity so that we can know exactly what is happening because at the moment, there are still investigations and she is not charged, all that remains allegations.”

