Residents of Nelson Mandela Bay, in the Eastern Cape, have laid bare the effect of the looming water crisis on their lives as Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu engaged with the public as part of his department’s intervention in the metro.

Leaks, slow municipal response and inadequate emergency water provision were top of the agenda at the public meetings.

The national department has taken leadership of the Water and Sanitation projects in the metro through Section 63 of the Water Services Act in an attempt to stave off Day Zero for nearly half of the metro.

Residents also complain of a municipality that fails to attend to their complaints.

‘It can take up to four days without water in this area’: Nelson Mandela Bay resident tells Water and Sanitation Minister

“We have various challenges of water in the ward, the first one is the infrastructure that is ageing here and cause more leaks within the ward. When these leaks are taking place, it takes time for our municipality to resolve the issue, hence the community is getting so frustrated they understand that water is a source of life,” says a residents.

“It can take up to four days without water in this area especially. There’s an area that is a lifetime issue that doesn’t have water in that area. The first area is Booysen Park, they stay days or weeks without water they even have a schedule to have water.”

Video: Nelson Mandela Bay residents highlight water challenges at public meeting with Minister Mchunu