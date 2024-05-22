Ireland to recognise Palestinian state

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ireland will recognise a Palestinian state, Prime Minister Simon Harris said on Wednesday, adding that he expected other countries to follow in the coming weeks after talking to world leaders.

“Today, Ireland, Norway, and Spain are announcing that we recognize the state of Palestine,” Harris said at a press conference.

He said a two-state solution was the only credible path to peace and security for Israel, Palestine and their peoples.

The recognition of statehood has particular resonance in Ireland given its history, Harris said.

“Taking our place on the world stage and being recognized by others as having the right to be there was a matter of the highest importance for the founders of our state,” he said.

He added that Ireland was unequivocal in fully recognizing Israel and its right to exist “securely and in peace with its neighbours,” and he called for all hostages in Gaza to be immediately returned.

Ireland’s recognition of Palestine will be formally enacted on May 28, foreign minister Micheal Martin said on social media website X.

Mideast Crisis | Norway, Ireland, Spain to recognise Palestine as a state: