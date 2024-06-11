I have no fear on the pitch: Pedri on returning after injuries

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain midfielder Pedro González López, better known as Pedri, said he had no fear on the pitch despite his past injury issues.

Pedri is rediscovering his best form and will have an important role to play in Spain’s European Championship campaign, head coach Luis de la Fuente said after the Barcelona midfielder scored twice in a 5-1 win over Northern Ireland on June 8.

The 21-year-old, who struggled with injury problems last season and did not play for Spain in 2023, scored his first and second international goals in Spain’s final warm-up match before the European Championship.

Spain start their Euros campaign on June 15 against Croatia in Group B.

They will also take on Italy and Albania.