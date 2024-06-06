Spain join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Spain says it will join South Africa’s genocide case before the International Court of Justice against Israel’s actions in Gaza. Pretoria made a fresh appeal before the world court, requesting it to order Israeli forces to halt operations in Rafah, southern Gaza.

ICJ has also ordered Israel to open the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Palestine to let in aid. It further called on Israel to provide access for investigators and report back on its progress within a month.

Spain has requested to intervene in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel’s actions in Gaza. Madrid has joined several countries who are seeking to step in including Ireland, which along with Spain and Norway officially recognised a Palestinian state last week.

“When we last appeared before this court to halt this genocidal process, to preserve Palestine and its people, instead, Israel’s genocide has continued apace and has just reached a new and horrific stage. Israel has sought to hide its crimes through the weaponisation of international humanitarian law. It pretends that the civilians it ruthlessly kills through its 2000-pound bombs, through its targeted airstrikes through its artificial intelligence systems, through its executions are human shields. This whitewashing of Israel’s genocide misses the key and fundamental element, that of the massive and still mounting evidence of Israel’s genocidal intent,” says Vusimuzi Madonsela, SA Ambassador in the Netherlands.

The ICJ ordered Israel to immediately halt its military assault on Rafah and it was a landmark emergency ruling for South Africa.

Israel-Hamas War | Spain set to join SA’s genocide case at the ICJ:



Israel has dismissed the case’s accusations of genocide as baseless.

“This case, even by its very name, the application of the convention on the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide in the Gaza strip, suggests an inversion of reality. It has given rise to South Africa’s egregious and repeated efforts to bring Israel before this court through the obscene exploitation of the most sacred convention. South Africa presents the court yet again, for the fourth time within the scope of less than five months with a picture that is completely divorced from the facts and circumstances. Israel is engaged in a difficult and tragic armed conflict. South Africa ignores this factual context, which is essential in order to comprehend the situation, and also ignores the applicable legal framework of international humanitarian law. It makes a mockery of the heinous charge of genocide,” says Gilad Noam, Israel’s Deputy Attorney General.

Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed more than 36 000 and caused widespread hunger, flattened most of the enclave and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.