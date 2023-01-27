The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has launched a probe into the alleged rape of a minor by a Limpopo police woman.

The incident was allegedly filmed in 2020 by the accused – with the video doing the rounds on social media.

IPID Spokesperson, Lizzy Suping, says the officer is due to apply for bail on Monday.

“The officer has been detained in Limpopo. The incident took place in 2020. The child is now 15 years old. As IPID, we reacted after we saw a video that was on social media and we felt that we needed to investigate the case and that we need to engage with the family and the minor to find out what happened. But, at this point in time the suspect will appear in court on Monday, 30 Jan, for a bail application.”