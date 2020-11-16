Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary unlawfully left South Africa for his home country of Malawi, violating their bail conditions.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) confirms that in 2018, a case of alleged police corruption/cash extortion was opened by Shepherd Bushiri’s lawyer on his behalf in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

It is alleged that the police officers investigating several allegations of rape against the self-proclaimed prophet were trying to extort money from him so that they make his rape charges disappear.

Bushiri, through his lawyer reported the alleged police corruption to IPID. As part of the investigation process, IPID required Bushiri to provide crucial information about the allegations and to acquire witness statements but the IPID says that Bushiri’s non-availability, due to his busy schedule, has been giving IPID investigators a challenge to proceed with this case.

The IPID says that Bushiri has been provided with feedback on the matter and that he is well aware that the Investigator will proceed with his case as soon as he co-operates fully with the investigation process.

Meanwhile, the Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader has briefed his lawyers to urgently interdict the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court from revoking his R200 000 bail.

Bushiri and his wife Mary unlawfully left South Africa for his home country of Malawi, violating their bail conditions. He further broke the court’s order when he addressed the public on the case.

On Saturday, he took to the virtual platform to justify his address – citing freedom of expression.

“We have got human rights and one of those rights is a right to freedom of speech and expression. I cannot express myself over this case because they said I can’t say anything,” says Bushiri.

Bushiri is facing prosecution for theft, money laundering and fraud.

Bushiri addresses the public from Malawi:

The South African government says that it has initiated the process to secure the extradition of Bushiri and his wife Mary, from Malawi.

In a statement, GCIS Director-General Phumla Williams says the process has been initiated in terms of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Extradition and other legal instruments, to which Malawi is a signatory.