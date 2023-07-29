Cuts in the liquor trading hours in Limpopo are set to come into effect on the 1st of August despite a pending court challenge. The National Liquor Traders Association has lodged an urgent court application to interdict the implementation of the Limpopo Liquor Act of 2009, which moves the cut off time for alcohol sales from 2am in the morning to midnight.

The application is expected to be heard at the High Court in Polokwane on the 8th of August, with the Limpopo Economic Development, Environment and Tourism Department set to oppose the challenge.

Liquor traders believe this will lead to a loss of income and jobs.

National Liquor Traders’ Association’s Lucky Ntimane says they expect the Limpopo Economic Development, Environment and Tourism Department to hold off the implementation of the Act until the court has ruled on the matter.

“It is rather unfortunate that we have to resort to court processes to resolve an issue that could have been handled differently only if the government of Limpopo cared about liquor traders instead of peddling half-truths to try and defend an issue that seeks to destroy the livelihoods of liquor traders and the value chain.

It is our expectation that as this matter is before the courts, the Limpopo Economic, Environment and Tourism department MEC, Mr Rodgers Monama will accordingly show good faith and suspend the Act in its entirety pending the finalisation of this case. This is the least we expect from the department.”

Furore over Limpopo liquor sale curfew:

The Department says it is ready to defend the Act. –Reporting by Rinae Ramuada