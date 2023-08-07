Babita Deaokaran was the Chief Financial Accounting Officer at the Gauteng Health Department.

On the August 23rd 2021, Deokaran was assassinated outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg. She had reported suspicious payments amounting R850 million to multiple businesses at the time of her murder. Six men were arrested a week after her death.

The six accused have been charged with murder, attempted murder, murder conspiracy, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

It has been two years since Deokaran has been murdered. Her family and the civil rights organisation, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) continue to demand justice.

The Johannesburg High Court on Monday postponed the case against the six men accused of the murder of Deokaran, to the 15th of August

Below is an infographic that illustrates all you need to know about the ongoing murder trial:

<br />

BABITA DEOKARAN by SABC Digital News