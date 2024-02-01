Masamane Primary School in a sad state of disrepair: MEC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The MEC for Education in the North West Viola Motsumi says she is embarrassed by the current state of Masamane Primary School.

Motsumi, who visited the school on Thursday, adds that the situation at the school is not conducive for proper teaching and learning.

Her visit comes after learners did not attend their first day of the new academic year two weeks back as reported by the SABC News.

Parents closed the school, complaining about several issues such as unhygienic flushing toilets, poor quality of drinking water and a dilapidated school buildings.

Masamane Primary School is more than 100 kilometers outside the capital Mahikeng.

The school did not open at the start of the academic year because parents were dissatisfied about the condition of the school.

Motsumi met with parents and assessed the state of the school.

Her conclusion is that it is not appropriate for learners to attend lessons under these circumstances and expect to produce good results.

Motsumi says, “I’m not happy about the report that I got from the department because in terms of preparation, I remember last year around December I had a meeting with all the district directors to check readiness in terms of reopening of this academic year of 2024. I got confirmation to say that everything is intact. Masamane was one of the schools that were discussed in that particular meeting and I got assurance from the district director to say that everything is intact. We are not going to encounter any challenges in that regard. So, I’m disappointed that only today I receive reports that they delivered the mobile toilets only on Monday.”

Parents say they want the government to address their concerns.

“Let the government give us answers because they said they are going to inspect. I do not know that even now our government is still inspecting.”

“We desire that the department take us seriously because we have interest in our children’s wellbeing. They should be taught in a clean environment and also drinking clean water.”

Secretary for South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) in the province Els Themba says the department is doing little to address substandard infrastructure.

“The department must be able to make an assessment. They have given us what they call a conditional assessment report. Where they are also admitting that the number of grey areas. But what we’re also not seeing is their plan, immediate plan to address those particular areas. You will see that most of our schools across the province there is a mushrooming of your mobile classrooms, which in our view are very expensive.”

However, Motsumi says the department has plans in place.

“Last year, around June, we had plans that during the festive season, some of the schools are going to be renovated. But the unfortunate part is that because we have encountered challenges of storm damage. It was a rainy season. That is why, as the department we failed dismally to start renovating some of our schools.”

The department says the process of fixing inadequate infrastructure in schools will commence in the new financial year.