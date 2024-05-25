IFP to hold final rally in uMhlathuze on Sunday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is on Sunday expected to hold its Siyanqoba rally in Umhlathuze in Richards Bay, north of KwaZulu-Natal.

This comes as parties wrap up the final weekend of campaigning ahead of the May 29th polls. IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa is set to address party members and supporters.

The IFP is one of the parties making up the multi-party charter. This includes the Democratic Alliance (DA), ActionSA and other smaller parties.

The party meanwhile, governed KZN until 2004 when leadership shifted to the African National Congress (ANC).

In the 2019 general elections, the IFP secured 3.38% of votes equating to 14 seats in the National Assembly.

This will also be the IFP’s first election without its founding leader and late president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Mangosuthu passed away on September in 2023.

