‘GNU parties to host national dialogue to outline SA’s priorities’

The African National Congress (ANC) says members of the Government of National Unity (GNU) will soon host a national dialogue with the aim of getting consensus amongst South Africans as to some of the priority areas of the 7th administration.

The ANC briefed the media yesterday after the first sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) where former Premier of Mpumalanga, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane was elected as chair of the NCOP and Kenneth Mmoiemang as its chief whip.

The ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Patriotic Alliance (PA) are a part of a unity government. Although GNU partners have signed a statement of intent, they still have to meet to finalise the details of how it will operate.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula says the President is expected to formally announce an inclusive GNU cabinet after his inauguration on Wednesday.

“The parties have made a commitment to an all-inclusive National Dialogue process with parties, civil society, labour, business and other sectors to discuss critical challenges facing the nation. The National Dialogue process will seek to develop a national social compact that enables the country to meet the overarching aspirations of the National Development Plan, to eliminate poverty and significantly reduce inequality towards 2030,” says Mbalula.

