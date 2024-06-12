IFP set to brief media on coalition negotiation outcomes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is expected to brief the media on Wednesday afternoon in Durban on the outcomes of its coalition negotiations with other parties.

The official opposition in KwaZulu-Natal has maintained the status quo securing 15 seats in the province where the Africa National Congress (ANC) secured 14 seats- following last month’s general elections.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) party won the majority of votes in the province with 45.5% but without an outright majority.

The IFP says its coalition negotiating team will brief the party’s national to seek a mandate on its proposals.

Prior to the elections, the IFP formed part of the multi-party charter, which included the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The aim of the charter was to prevent the ANC from gaining a two-thirds majority.

VIDEO: IFP rejects coalition with ANC: