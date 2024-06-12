Home | Home | Elections 2024 LIVE | IFP briefs media on coalition talks IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa. Image Credits : IFP Facebook Dinilohlanga Mekuto 12 June 2024, 17:35 [SAST] 🔊 Listen to this Reading Time: < 1 minuteThe Inkatha Freedom Party is holding a media briefing to give an update on how coalition talks have gone following the 2024 National and Provincial Elections. VIDEO | IFP briefs the media on the coalition negotiations: Author Dinilohlanga Mekuto View all posts MOST READ RELATED STORIES IFP set to brief media on coalition negotiation outcomes 12 June 2024, 2:00 PM ANC NEC meeting set to pave way forward for new administration 6 June 2024, 6:03 AM ‘IFP will form coalitions with parties that want best for SA’ 5 June 2024, 11:25 AM KZN premier urges political unity post-elections 3 June 2024, 6:29 AM