sabc-plus-logo

Home

LIVE | IFP briefs media on coalition talks

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa
  • IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa.
  • Image Credits :
  • IFP Facebook
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Inkatha Freedom Party is holding a media briefing to give an update on how coalition talks have gone following the 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

VIDEO | IFP briefs the media on the coalition negotiations:

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES