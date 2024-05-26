IFP ready to govern South Africa: Hlabisa

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Inkatha Freedom Fighters (IFP) leader Velenkosini Hlabisa says the party is ready to govern and rebuild South Africa.

Hlabisa was addressing hundreds of supporters at the party’s final rally held at the uMhlathuze Central Sports Complex in Richards Bay, north of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

He outlined the party’s manifesto commitments of providing better basic services, creating jobs, alleviating poverty as well as uplifting the youth.

Hlabisa maintained that the IFP’s policies provide solutions to all problems affecting the country.

“What our country needs to hear is that there is a way out. There are people who will lead the country and the people of South Africa to safety. That is what sets us apart from others. When the IFP speaks, we speak the truth. Over the past two months, since we launched our manifesto, the IFP has been engaging all South Africans on our solid plan to rebuild South Africa,” he says.

Speaking on the scourge of youth unemployment, Hlabisa indicated that they were committed to creating jobs for unemployed graduates and empowering them with skills should the IFP come into government after the elections.

“It’s our commitment to roll out the unemployed graduate grant of R3000 for a fixed period to enable those already equipped with the skill to enter the labour market and grow our economy to find meaningful work,” he says.

Hlabisa also highlighted that should the party be voted into power, it will end load shedding.

“We will transform the energy sector in our country and we will endeavour to reduce the cost of fuel by de-linking the RAF levies and other government taxes from the petrol price. It is time that our country moves over through a just energy transition,” he says.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the IFP’s Women Brigade, Princess Phumzile Buthelezi spoke out against policies that support abortion and same-sex sex-marriages.

Buthelezi, who is the daughter of the late IFP founder and former leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, was also addressing thousands of supporters during the party’s final rally in Richards Bay north of KwaZulu-Natal.

She urged supporters to go out in their numbers and vote for the party.

“Comrades I hope you have registered. Please go in your numbers and vote the same way you have been attending our rallies. We are voting against all these policies such as abortion. We are against same-sex marriages. We are against the killing of women and children. I am tired of attending these cases. We believe that the IFP government will abide by the principles which were established by the founder of this party.”

Elections 2024 | IFP’s Sizonqoba Final Rally