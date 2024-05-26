IFP denies ‘regional party’ allegations

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has dismissed allegations that it is a tribal party whose stronghold is in KwaZulu-Natal.

This as the IFP is set to hold its final Sizonqoba election campaign rally in Richards Bay in the north of the province.

The party’s president, Velenkosini Hlabisa will address party members and supporters.

IFP national chairperson, Sanele Zondo says despite being based in KwaZulu-Natal, they are expanding and have councillors in municipalities across all provinces.

“KZN has always been our home, you know that ANC is always based in Eastern Cape and Free State and those provinces. Then now, you cannot move if you don’t have a base. KZN is always our base, our founder is from there and many of our leaders are from KwaZulu-Natal and we are going to get seats in many legislatures in the country. We have members in Gauteng in the legislature, we are going to get members in Mpumalanga in legislature, we are going to get members in Eastern Cape legislature, so it’s not about being a regional party,” says Zondo.

The party has further commended its branches and volunteers for strengthening its campaign.

“It has been a very taxing but fulfilling campaign, a very present campaign on the daily basis throughout the country. We want to thank our volunteers and branches in particular for a job well done. We believe that the strength of the IFP in this election has been in its volunteers and its branches. President Hlabisa is making the final clarion call to South Africans to ensure that on the 29th they vote,” says party spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

This is the first election in which the party will be contesting without its late leader and founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Hlengwa says in light of this, it has been an emotional time for the party and its members.

“From time to time we’ve had to reflect as to whether we are doing things in a way that he would have liked and approved and we are quite confident that we have done him proud. He is not with us physically but his spiritual presence has sustained us every day and we are quite thankful for the successful leadership transition that he managed. The party is united, the party is stable and the party is focused to take forward his vision and mission for South Africa for service delivery, people-centered development,” adds Hlengwa.

2024 Elections | IFP to hold rally in Umhlathuze as final call to supporters