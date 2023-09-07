The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Caucus in the City of Johannesburg has condemned the arrest of its councillor as unlawful and faction-motivated. Nkosikhona Khanyil was arrested during a raid on a suspected hijacked city property in Denver, in Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

The IFP maintains that it does not condone acts of illegal occupation of land or property in the city. The party says it does not support the criminal syndicates that profit from these acts.

IFP’s caucus leader in the City of Johannesburg Metro, Mlungisi Mabaso says they will not hesitate to take decisive action against persons within their ranks suspected of wrongdoing.

“The councillor has since been released, as he was detained without any charge, which further proves that the arrest was unwarranted and based on fictional charges. It is to be noted that Cllr. Khanyile, informed the MMC of Community Safety some time ago about the illegal occupation of the City’s land in Denver. He also advised the affected community about the proper channels to follow to obtain a permit from the City to occupy any of its properties, as per his duties as a public servant. As IFP, we have been unequivocal in calling for the City to reclaim its properties from syndicates that have illegally occupied them for years,” says Mabaso.

