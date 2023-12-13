IEC starts recruitment of contract staff in Western Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Western Cape has commenced its recruitment process for fixed-term contract staff for next year’s general elections.

The IEC says the process will end on February the 29th next year. It says all vacancies will be advertised on the commission’s official website.

Provincial Electoral Officer, Michael Hendrickse, has warned the public and applicants not to fall victim to fake job advertisements. He says they’re aware that scammers are using social media platforms to exploit job seekers.

Meanwhile, during the recent voter registration weekend the IEC in the province says it netted only 22% of new voters.

About 227 000 voters were registered over the weekend, but only 51 000 were new voters.

Hendrickse however said he is satisfied with the turnout but more needs to be done to attract new voters.

Report on voter registration weekend: