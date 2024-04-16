38 political parties to contest elections in NW

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says it is hopeful that all political parties will respect the Electoral Code of Conduct.

This as political parties in the North West signed the code of conduct and pledge in Mahikeng.

The IEC, which is gearing up for the upcoming provincial and national elections, is conducting the programme across the country. With just over 40 days to go before the general elections, the IEC is pulling out all stops to ensure that the elections are free and fair.

IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya has presided over the signing of the Electoral Code of Conduct and pledge in the North West. Moepya says more than 30 political parties in the province will contest the upcoming elections.

“There are 38 political parties in the North West contesting elections. There are no independent candidates here and as you clearly see, this is a large number of parties. Voters here cannot say they are not spoiled for choices, they have lot of choice. There are many voters so parties must go out and convince the citizens of this province and give them good reason to vote for them,”

At the same time political leaders have hailed the signing of the pledge and described it as a significant moment.

“All parties present here today, they went through the pledge, code of conduct now they know what is expected from them,” a political leader said.

“This means that we must be welcomed in each and every area, there must never be a no-go area, the issue of defacing posters of political parties must end,” another political leader said.

“We are very glad for this process was very fair and open to the community and we welcome it,” another political leader elaborates.

Meanwhile, smaller parties which will be contesting the elections for the first time in the province are urging people to vote for them.

38 seats are up for grabs in the provincial legislature in the May elections.