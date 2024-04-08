IEC urges responsibility from political parties when communicating

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Electoral Commission’s chairperson Mosotho Moepya has urged all political parties and their supporters to exercise restraint and responsibility in the manner in which they communicate to voters ahead of next month’s elections.

He was speaking in Sandton, Johannesburg, where the commission and Media Monitoring Africa are hosting a multi-sectoral dialogue on misinformation during the election period.

Moepya says the integrity of the upcoming elections can only be maintained through a collaborative effort with stakeholders.

“Through collaborative efforts we aim to safeguard the integrity of our electoral processes and uphold the principles of transparency, accountability and fairness. However, our success in combating misinformation, disinformation and mal-information depends not only on the actions of institutions but also on the cooperation of all stakeholders particularly all those who are contesting in these elections.”