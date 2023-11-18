IEC in the W Cape says most registration stations have been opened

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Western Cape says all of its registration stations, except two, have opened today. The two voting stations that did not open are located in Marikana, near Philippi on the Cape Flats.

IEC Provincial Officer, Michael Hendrickse, says this is because of community unrest and demonstrations not related to the IEC. He says that a voting venue in Grabouw has also been vandalised.

The IEC set up over 1500 voting stations in the Western Cape for eligible voters to register. Most of the registration stations opened on time and without any glitches. However, incidents of community unrest and vandalism, resulted in a few voting stations being closed.

It was calmer at the Kasseslvlei Primary School in Bellville. Eligible voters checked on their status and some registered to vote next year.

At the nearby DF Malan High School, potential voters also trickled into the registration station.

Boston, Bellville resident, Rentia Harrison says she is exited to vote for the first time in a long time.

“If you not registered you can’t vote, so I think it’s important. We all have to vote. If you don’t vote then you don’t have a voice and you can’t complain, so you have to vote. For the first time in a long time we’re excited for voting and the country will be better off after it.”

Registering youth

Registered voters in the Western Cape under the age of 29 are considerably low. The IEC in the province is placing particular emphasis on getting the youth to register to vote. And at least some are heeding their call.

First time registration/voter, Guglethu Aluta Nxokwana explains:

“I think it’s a better choice for our country, because in the time we live in now, especially in townships, we now satisfied, but for this I’m excited, because it’s my first time.”

Voter Registration Weekend | Focus on young people and first-time voters:

All Home Affairs offices will also be open throughout the weekend. That’s for eligible voters to get identity documents that will enable them to register to vote.

But potential voters have complained about poor service at the Home Affairs office in Mitchells Plain.

“We sitting here from 9 am, came to do ID’s and there was a problem. The system failed us, it was offline from before nine till around about 12 o’clock.”

“I made online booking system, came here this morning…but still here its now 13:30 and I am still standing here. How must people who want to register this weekend, how must they get a temporary ID?”

Voter registration continues throughout the weekend.

Voter Registration Weekend | More people expected at Western Cape voting venues: