Parties in Limpopo sign pledge to promote free and fair elections

Political parties that will be contesting the 29 May general elections in Limpopo have all supported the Electoral Commission’s Code of Conduct by signing a pledge to promote a free and fair electoral process.

The Commission says the pledge is important as it reminds political parties to desist from acts of intolerance, violence and interfering in electoral process amongst others.

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Mosotho Moepya says unethical behaviour from political parties and candidates will be subjected to penalties and criminal sanctions.

“It is a solemn pact, a commitment to uphold the sanctity of our democratic institutions and the will of the people they represent. However, we have learnt that elections after elections, and sometimes sadly there are instances witnessed of this code being flouted. We have experienced the manipulation of public sanctity and the erosion of trust in our electoral activities, this simply cannot be tolerated.”

Political parties signed the national pledge in Midrand, last week: