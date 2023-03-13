Bongani Baloyi has quit ActionSA. Baloyi told journalists in Sandton that he was informed by ActionSA President Herman Mashaba last week that he was to be removed as Gauteng Provincial Head and was instead offered the position of national spokesperson.

Baloyi says Mashaba explained that their relationship had deteriorated and he no longer trusted him.

Baloyi says he informed Mashaba and party National Chairperson, Micheal Beaumont, that he would not take up the proffered position and would instead leave the party.

Baloyi joined ActionSA in January last year after leaving the DA a month earlier while serving as the Mayor of Midvaal.

“I think the big moment for me was in various people saying to me stay and fight let’s democratise the party. Let’s do this, let’s do that. I can’t be part of the destruction of ActionSA and create another COPE, it is important for young people to start seeing examples of leaders who thrive who aren’t as impatient who are agitated just like them because to change the political system will need young people to do that. Young people who will not be told “wena sokususa la uzohlalala la uthule,” and just be happy with national spokesperson, I am not that generation, I do not represent that generation.”

Former ActionSA Gauteng Provincial Chairperson, Bongani Baloyi announces future plans: