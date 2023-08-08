The Eastern Cape Department of Social Development is calling on people who find it difficult to make ends meet to seek help from the government. The call comes after a family murder-suicide in Butterworth.

The motive of the incident is not known but it is believed to be an act of desperation by the mother who was struggling to care for her three daughters.

The department says there are programs to assist people with social challenges with trained professionals in every town to offer psychosocial support.

VIDEO | EC family murder suicide: Busiswe Jemsana-Matashe: