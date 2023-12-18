E Cape sees alarming rise in deaths during summer initiation season

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The death toll during the summer initiation season in the Eastern Cape has surged to 28, as authorities confirm the loss of lives during the rite of passage.

Two weeks ago, in Butterworth, two initiates and their brother were shot and killed. The incident was followed by another fatal shooting last week in Gqeberha, claiming the life of an initiate.

The chairperson of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders, Mpumalanga Gwadiso, has expressed concern over the escalating death toll.

Gwadiso emphasises efforts made in collaboration with partners to prepare for the initiation season.

“We have done everything in preparation for the initiation season with our partners. We have gone to areas talking to parents, doing awareness even to be initiated in terms of advising them and making an emphasis that drinking of water is a solution to the healing of the body.”

