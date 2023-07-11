The Department of Human Settlements has set aside more than R167-million to build 930 low-cost houses in Matateile, Eastern Cape.

It is estimated that during the project, more than 1 000 people from Matateile will be employed.

Residents of Tsitsong are hoping this housing project will improve their living conditions. They are living in deteriorating prefabricated dwellings. These were provided in 2012 after a natural disaster hit the area.

Nthabisenga Mpanya and MaMphokeng Mhlopho currently live there.

“There was disaster here in 2012. Ever since we have been victims of weather changing conditions. Our children are suffering, most of the people have died, they passed away crying for help. But we believe our plight will come to an end.”

“You see I am staying here because I have no option. I decided to come and stay here because at home, there are many people we were just congested. I have four kids. They do not have birth certificates because I did not have identity documents. So, I am not sure whether I will ever get a house, but I am just hoping for it.”

Matatiele Mayor Sonwabile Mngenela says this project will bring dignity to the needy and alleviate poverty levels prevalent in the region.

“We are very happy now that we are going to change the lives of our people in Tsitsong village. I know it is not only about Tsitsong, I know we are going to build 200 in Tsitsong, we are going to build 491 in Mehloloaneng, 40 houses in Pote and also 200 in Maluti; and there are number of other housing project that is (are) on the pipeline in Nyaniso and other villages here in Matateile.”

People with disabilities and the elderly will be prioritised.